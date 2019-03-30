Showers in the north, sunnier to the south

As we move into the weekend, a band of cloud and rain across Northern Ireland and southern Scotland will slowly edge southwards, breaking up as it goes.

To the north of this there will be showers, some wintry with hail to lower levels and gales in exposed parts.

Further south it will be another fine and often sunny day once any mist and fog clears.

It will feel warm in the sunshine, especially in the south east, with highs of 19C (66.2F), but some showers could develop here.