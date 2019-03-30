Mourners carry body of protester through streets of Gaza as death toll at the border climbs

Video report by ITV News correspondent Rachel Younger

The body of a young Palestinian man was paraded through the streets of Gaza, as reports emerged of a teenager also killed by Israeli fire. Dozens of mourners accompanied the body of Mohammed Saad, aged 21, as they laid him to rest - reportedly the victim of shrapnel from Israeli forces. Meanwhile, the Palestinian health ministry said that 17-year-old Adham Amara had also died after being been hit in the face in a protest camp in east Gaza City. The two young men are among almost 200 estimated by the UN to have died since protests began 12 months ago against a punishing Israeli-Egyptian blockade. Thirteen Palestinians have been wounded by live fire in the protests, which have been taking place every week and which routinely end in confrontation, despite efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Ambulances gather near the border to treat the injured.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers pledged to keep the crowds a safe distance from the fence as Egyptian mediators tried to cement a ceasefire agreement. Dozens of volunteers in fluorescent vests were deployed to restrain demonstrators, while ambulances lined up in front of clinics and police supervised encampments erected far from the fence. As the crowds swelled throughout the afternoon in response to Hamas’s calls for a large participation, dozens of protesters approached the fence, unfurling Palestinian flags and throwing rocks and explosives towards Israeli troops. The soldiers responded with tear gas and live fire to disperse the crowds.

Israeli soldiers deploy on the border Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

The protest came at a sensitive time for Israel and Hamas. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking his fourth consecutive term in April 9 elections, but is facing a serious challenge from a group of ex-army chiefs who have criticised what they say is his failed Gaza policy. In the final stretch of the campaign, he needs to keep the Israel-Gaza frontier quiet, without seeming to make concessions to Hamas. He took heavy criticism this week for what was seen as a soft response to renewed rocket fire out of Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Hamas faces growing unrest in Gaza as a result of worsening conditions after more than a decade of Israeli and Egyptian border closures. The fence protests, which began exactly a year ago, have been aimed in large part at breaking the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza, but have not delivered major improvements. The Israeli military estimated 30,000 Palestinians were gathered at the marches.

"The rioters are hurling rocks and setting tyres on fire. In addition, a number of grenades and explosive devices have been hurled at the Gaza Strip security fence,” it said in a statement. It added that soldiers were responding with “riot dispersal means” and firing in line with standard procedures. The army said about 200 Palestinians “rioted during the night along the fence” and that the army used riot dispersal means. A Gaza hospital worker said Mr Saad was a member of the so-called “night disturbance unit”, which routinely burns tyres, flashes laser lights and detonates explosives near the fence at night to distract soldiers and disturb residents of nearby Israeli communities. He was killed hours before the rally was due to begin.

Thousands of protesters have gathered near the fence.