The questions I decided to ask my terminally ill mother before she died - and what I learned

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.

When Elma van Vliet found out her mother was diagnosed with cancer, she had a long list of unasked questions.

All she wanted to do was find out as much as she could about her mother in the time they had left.

So, Elma and her mother created a question and answer-style book 'Mum, Tell Me' which they filled with stories about the things they had never talked about.

A year on from her mother's death, the Dutch author explains why she cherishes the book they created together and why she thinks everyone should take the time to speak to their mother.

More from our Point of View series: