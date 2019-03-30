The remainer MPs now under pressure after Dominic Grieve's no confidence vote

Pro-EU Conservatives are under pressure in their constituencies. Credit: Credit: PA

Pro-Remain MPs are facing increasing pressure after Dominic Grieve suffered a vote of no confidence by his local Conservative Party. Tories in the long-time MP's constituency, Beaconsfield, took a stand against the former Attorney General after a "robust discussion." Grieve among a number of pro-EU Conservatives to come under pressure in their constituencies.

Remainer MPs who could come under fire in their constituencies: Amber Rudd The Work and Pensions Secretary is another pro-EU MP targeted by Mr Banks in her constituency. A prominent campaigner for Remain in the 2016 referendum, she infuriated Brexiteer Tories when she and two other Cabinet ministers publicly made clear they would oppose a no-deal Brexit, in breach of Government policy. With a wafer-thin majority of just 346 at the last general election, her position could be vulnerable within her Hastings and Rye constituency.

Works and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd arriving at the Houses of Parliament, after The PM said she will not remain in post for the next phase of Brexit negotiations. Credit: Credit: PA

Nick Boles The former minister last month quit his local constituency (Grantham and Stamford) association after it unanimously voted to select another candidate to fight the next general election. Mr Boles was accused by members of "betrayal" after being in the forefront of cross-party efforts in Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit. He continues to sit in the Commons as a Conservative MP and retains the party whip. Damian Collins The chairman of the Commons Culture Committee successfully fought off an attempt to oust him after clashing with millionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks. The Folkestone and Hyde MP funded a series of attack adverts in the constituency after appearing before the committee's inquiry into "fake news". However Mr Collins was last month unanimously readopted by the local constituency association as their candidate for the next general election.

Dominic Grieve pictured on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Credit: Credit: PA