£201m fund for road maintenance and pothole repairs

More than £200 million will be allocated to English councils to improve road surfaces, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced. Local authorities will share a £50 million fund towards pothole repairs and flood resilience, while £151 million will be handed out to reward examples of best practice. The DfT calculated that the money could resurface more than 1,000 miles of road. It said the investment comes from the £6.6 billion the Government is providing for local road improvements in the six years to 2021.

Chris Grayling Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The DfT is also funding research to develop ways of preventing potholes through new road surface materials or repair techniques such as 3D printing. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “Every motorist knows that potholes have been a problem in the last few years. That is why the Government is continuing to step up its funding to local authorities to address this. “It is now up to highways authorities to innovate and use new technologies to solve the problem.” A report published last week warned that councils in England and Wales would need to spend nearly £10 billion over a decade to bring all their roads up to scratch. The study by the Asphalt Industry Alliance found that the number of potholes repaired by local authorities rose by more than a fifth last year, roughly in line with an increase in highway maintenance budgets.

