A look at the royals and their children on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, here’s a look at royal mothers with their children over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of the joy of being a mother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” Kate has said.

But the duchess has also talked about the ups and downs of parenting.

“At times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she said.

She welcomed George in 2013, Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.