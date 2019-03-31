- ITV Report
A look at the royals and their children on Mother’s Day
On Mother’s Day, here’s a look at royal mothers with their children over the years.
The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of the joy of being a mother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” Kate has said.
But the duchess has also talked about the ups and downs of parenting.
“At times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she said.
She welcomed George in 2013, Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.
The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is often seen out and about playing with five-year-old daughter Mia at horse trials.
Zara and Mike Tindall last year celebrated the arrival of youngest daughter Lena, after facing the heartache of two miscarriages.
The Queen has four children – the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.
Her third child Andrew arrived after a 10-year-gap.
She was 22 when she had her first child, Prince Charles, and 37 when she had her last, Prince Edward.
Diana, Princess of Wales was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, now the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.
The princess was killed in a car crash when the young princes were only 12 and 15.
On the 10th anniversary of her death, Harry, then 22, said in a speech: “She was quite simply the best mother in the world. We would say that, wouldn’t we? But we miss her.”
He added: “We both think of her every day. We speak about her and laugh together at all the memories. Put simply, she made us, and so many other people, happy.”
The Duchess of Sussex is about to become a mother soon.
American actress-turned-HRH Meghan is set to welcome the latest addition to the Windsor family in late April or early May.