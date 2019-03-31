A women is seriously injured after being stabbed in north London

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed in an attack in north London, police have said.

Metropolitan Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to Aberdeen Road in Edmonton at 7:02pm after a woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was found with a stab wound to her back.

The victim was taken to a hospital in east London, where emergency services say she remains in a critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made, a spokesman said.