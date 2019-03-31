Actor John Hannah says social media makes justice a ‘minefield’

Actor John Hannah has said social media has made British justice a “minefield”.

The Scottish star has been cast in new BBC crime drama The Victim, alongside Kelly MacDonald and James Harkness.

Hannah plays a police officer investigating an attack on a man caught up in a campaign for justice.

The actor has said that the lines of guilt and innocence are often blurred, and social media can make due process even more complicated.

Speaking ahead of the four-part drama being aired on BBC One, Hannah said: “Anyone who reads the newspaper is aware of what’s been going on and the way social media comes into the justice process, it seems to be about the process of justice.

“There’s more than one victim to any crime in some ways and individuals become lost.

“We’re not supposed to empathise with people or think people ‘look innocent’ it’s a bit of a minefield and it feels right to make my contribution and then allow the audience to make what they will of it.”