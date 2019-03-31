Guess who's Bach? Composer's popularity surges 334 years after his birth

Bach's music is back in fashion 334 years after the composer was born - and it's young people who are tuning in.

More millennials are listening to classical music according to research released by the Royal Albert Hall and music streaming service Deezer

In the last six months, there has been a 270% uplift in streaming of Deezer's most popular classical playlist, with those under 35 accounting for 43% of listeners.

The data showed that music by Johann Sebastian Bach - who was born 334 years ago on Sunday - has surged among under-35s.

Those under 35 accounted for 32% of all British people streaming the German composer, compared with just 20% of adults over 55, according to Deezer user data.