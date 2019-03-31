- ITV Report
Cold Sunday for many while south enjoy warmer weather
There will be a band of cloud and a few showers across the south of England and Wales with some brighter spells developing later, especially in the southwest.
Central and northern areas will start cold and sunny but will turn cloudier through the day with isolated showers possible in the afternoon.
It will feel colder for many, but will be warm once again in the southwest where there will be a top temperature of 16 Celsius (61F).