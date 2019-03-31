Electronic tagging bill to be ‘strengthened’ by Scottish Government

Ministers have confirmed plans to “strengthen” Scotland’s justice system by creating a new offence of being unlawfully at large.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced that was one of a number of changes to legislation to increase electronic monitoring of offenders.

The change, if passed, will give police new powers of search and entry to apprehend offenders who breach a home detention curfew (HDC).

It comes in the wake of the murder of father-of-three Craig McClelland, from Paisley, who was stabbed to death in July 2017 by James Wright, who at the time was unlawfully at large from his curfew.

Other amendments the Government will put forward to the Management of Offenders (Scotland) Bill will mean criminals can no longer be relased on HDC if they are serving a long term sentence.