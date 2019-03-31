Elton John joins George Clooney's call to boycott top UK hotels over Brunei's gay sex laws

Elton John backed George Clooney for calls to boycott Brunei-owned hotels.

Elton John has joined George Clooney's call to boycott some of the UK's top hotels over new laws in Brunei that make gay sex punishable by death. The king of pop tweeted a list of Brunei-owned hotels to boycott including The Dorchester, 45 Park Lane and Coworth Park. Brunei's new legislation, set to be introduced on April 3, could hand a death sentence to anyone found guilty of homosexual acts or adultery, with punishments including whipping and stoning.

The laws are part of the country's interpretation of Sharia Law. It also introduces amputation of the hands or feet as punishment for robbery, according to an announcement by the country's attorney general. Sir Elton tweeted: "I commend my friend, George Clooney, for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of Brunei - a place where gay people are brutalized, or worse - by boycotting the Sultan's hotels. "Our hearts go out to the good, hardworking employees of properties owned by the Sultan of Brunei, many of whom we know to be gay. "We must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable. That's why David and I have long refused to stay at these hotels and will continue to do so. We hope you will join us in solidarity."

The Dorchester in London belongs to Brunei.

His message follows a string of high profile public figures who have branded the legislation as "barbaric" and "immoral". Sir Richard Branson described the laws as "medieval" and tweeted: "New laws in Brunei will punish adultery and gay sex with death by stoning. "This abhorrent, inhuman and medieval piece of legislation has no place in the 21st century."

Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt tweeted "no one should face the death penalty because of who they love".

