Hundreds of Police Scotland vehicles are more than a decade old

Police Scotland has more than 250 cars over a decade old, sparking concerns over budget pressures. A total of 870 cars, around a quarter of the fleet, have driven 100,000 miles or more, with 126 covering between 150,000 and 200,000 miles. The figures were released to the Scottish Liberal Democrats following a Freedom of Information request. The most common mileage was between zero and 50,000 miles and vehicles were most commonly four to five years old. A total of 251 cars were more than ten years old.

Earlier research from the party indicated that the number of vehicles hired by the force rose from 6,609 in 2015/16 to 10,833 in 2017/18. Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said Scottish Ministers must ensure the force can afford the necessary kit, after a £56.2 million gap in funding was revealed earlier this week. He said: “Staff at every level of the national force have raised concerns about serious budget pressures. “The fact that they are carrying out their duties in vehicles approaching 200,000 miles on the clock is just another symptom of the pressure that Police Scotland is under.” He added: “It is the SNP Government’s responsibility to ensure that the police can afford the kit they need. “However, we learnt this week that their plan for upgrading it is £50 million short of funding.” Scottish Police Authority (SPA) papers revealed the £56.2 million gap between the police’s proposed capital spending and the funding from the Scottish Government this year.

At an SPA board meeting on Thursday, the proposed budget was passed, despite the £11.2 million funding envisaged for the police fleet in 2019/20 in a three-year plan in 2018 being reduced to £2.9 million. The budget proposal said: “Police Scotland will ensure that the fleet continues to meet its 95% availability target, however vehicles will be replaced less frequently with the result that the fleet has to spend more time off the road undergoing (more expensive) repairs and incur higher fuel costs.” The budget approval follows concerns raised at the SPF conference on Wednesday. Andrea MacDonald, SPF chairwoman, which represents rank and file officers, told the conference the fleet was a “disgrace”, with “inadequate” police patrol cars “held together with duct tape”.

