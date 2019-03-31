Meghan charities 'floored' by donations following 'online baby shower' campaign

The online campaign was started by a Meghan fan account on Twitter. Credit: PA

Charities supported by the Duchess of Sussex have been inundated with donations following an online campaign encouraging fans to contribute to an online baby shower. The campaign, which was started by a Meghan fan account on Twitter, called for users to celebrate Mother's Day by donating to charities supported by the duchess. One of the charities, CAMFED, a campaign for female education, said it had been "floored" by the amount of donations it received off the back of the hashtag #GlobalSussexBabyShower.

The other charities on the campaign were Mayhew, an animal welfare charity, and Well Child, a charity supporting young people with serious illness. The boss of Well Child told ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship it had received around 100 donations and raised £2,000. "We have been surprised and delighted by the donations from supporters of #globalsussexbabyshower," said Colin Dyer, Well Child's CEO. He added: "It's great that an online outpouring of goodwill can lead to practical help for children with serious illness and their families."

The campaign was started by the fan account 'Freepeeper', which wrote on Twitter: "We're kicking off a global fundraiser on Sunday, 31st March in honour of #BabySussex and the compassion and altruism of The #DukeandDuchessofSussex. "We've selected three charities to benefit in this effort. Tweet your donations and include the hashtag #GlobalSussexBabyShower". The campaign comes as Meghan enters the final weeks of her pregnancy. The American former actress is about to reach her expected birth month of April, with the royal baby set to make an appearance at the end of April, or even early May.

