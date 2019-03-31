Revoke Article 50 petition hits six million signatures as MPs prepare to debate halting Brexit

A petition calling on the Government to halt the Brexit process has passed six million signatures.

The Revoke Article 50 petition, due to be debated by MPs on Monday, is the best-supported proposal in the history of the House of Commons and Government’s e-petitions website.

Rejecting the often-repeated claim that EU withdrawal is the “will of the people”, it calls for the revocation of the Article 50 letter informing the European Council of the UK’s intention to leave.