Steam engine set for first public run on mainline railway since 1988

A record breaking steam engine is being prepared to operate a public service on the mainline railway for the first time since 1988.

Clun Castle will take passengers on a day trip from the West Midlands through the Cotswolds to Oxford via the Great Western Mainline on April 6.

It follows a £750,000 overhaul of the locomotive by owner Vintage Trains which ensured every part was repaired, restored or replaced.

Clun Castle was built at the former Great Western Railway works at Swindon in 1950.