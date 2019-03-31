Stop and search rules eased to combat knife crime

Thousands more police officers can now authorise enhanced stop and search activity after ministers relaxed rules on the tactics as part of efforts to tackle the knife crime crisis. From Sunday, forces in badly-affected areas will be able to activate powers designed to head off violence at a lower level of seniority. Home Secretary Sajid Javid has also made it simpler for police to use Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a limited time if serious violence is anticipated.

Once authorised, police can stop and search people or vehicles regardless of whether they have reasonable grounds for suspecting they will find offensive weapons or dangerous items. Mr Javid has now lifted two conditions introduced in stop and search guidance rolled out in 2014 when Theresa May was home secretary. The Best Use of Stop and Search Scheme, which all forces are signed up to, requires a section 60 order to be signed off above chief superintendent rank, and states the authorising officer must reasonably believe serious violence “will” take place. Under the changes announced this weekend, which initially apply to seven forces, the rank at which a section 60 can be approved has been lowered to inspector. This will result in at least 3,000 more officers being able to authorise the use of the powers, officials estimate.

