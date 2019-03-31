UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells and April showers

Monday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and increasingly windy in northwestern and northern areas. Lighter winds elsewhere, where it will be dry with sunny spells and feeling warm in the afternoon.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Sunshine and showers Tuesday and Wednesday, some heavy with hail, sleet or hill snow, especially in the north. Showers or longer spells of rain Thursday. Staying cold, some overnight frost.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: