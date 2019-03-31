V&A Dundee hits half million visitors six months ahead of schedule

The new V&A Dundee has welcomed half a million visitors through its doors – hitting the milestone almost six months earlier than expected. The 500,000th person to visit the design museum was officially recorded on Saturday morning. The £80.1 million museum designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, part of the city’s £1 billion waterfront regeneration, opened its doors on September 15. Initial forecasts were that it would take a year to reach half a million visitors, bosses said.

The museum opened to the public in September Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The V&A Dundee said that surveys it has commissioned found that visitors are being attracted from beyond the Tayside region, with 36% from elsewhere in Scotland, 17% from the rest of the UK and 9% from overseas. Director Philip Long said: “It has been an extraordinary opening period for V&A Dundee and the support from visitors has surpassed all expectations.



“Amazingly we have welcomed half a million visitors to the museum in a little over six months, our inaugural exhibition has been seen by almost 100,000 people and crowds of over 22,000 turned out to take part in our opening celebrations.



“V&A Dundee is flourishing as a hub of creativity and learning and it’s wonderful to see so many people enjoying it, with many returning time and time again.





The museum is part of a massive regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront Credit: Jane Barlow/PA