What the papers say – March 31

Many of the Sunday papers focus on the continuing fallout from Theresa May’s third Brexit defeat. The Sunday Times says the Prime Minister has been warned her Cabinet is on the brink of collapse unless her deal passes on a fourth attempt.

Senior Tories have insisted that she cannot lead the Conservative Party into a snap election, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Meanwhile, The Observer says a number of MPs have threatened to vote down any bid to call an election.

The Mail on Sunday says Mrs May’s closest advisers are also split over whether to call a snap poll if she loses another vote. And the Sunday Express says such a result could force Britain to remain in a customs union with the EU.

In other news, several papers feature news that Sir Mick Jagger has fallen ill, forcing the Rolling Stones to postpone their US tour.

And the Sunday People says a charity set up in memory of Bradley Lowery has raised millions for sick children.