Brexit: What happens next? When is the next round of indicative votes?

The Prime Minister and Parliament face another big Brexit week. Credit: PA

Theresa May is facing another turbulent week at Westminster after seeing her Brexit deal defeated for a third time in the Commons on Friday. MPs take over the Brexit agenda again on Monday, as they vote for a second time on a series of "indicative" votes, selected by Speaker John Bercow. The papers are reporting rising tensions within the cabinet, as the clock counts down to the latest EU deadline on April 12. The prime minister could bring back her deal for a fourth time as early as Tuesday, in a final roll of the dice to get it over the line. The situation remains as fluid as ever, but this is how events could pan out in the days and weeks ahead.

MPs will hold a second round of indicative votes in the Commons on Monday. Credit: House of Commons/PA

Monday, April 1 MPs take back control of Commons business from the Government for a second round of “indicative” votes on alternatives to the Prime Minister’s deal. It could be the moment in which they start to whittle down the options to one or two proposals around which a majority of MPs could coalesce. Mr Bercow will announce which votes he has selected later on Monday and MPs are expected to start voting at 8pm. There are again motions calling for a "softer" Norway-style arrangement, dubbed Common Market 2.0, and a confirmatory referendum on any deal that is agreed.

Key dates in the Brexit timeline. Credit: PA

Theresa May faced another defeat in the Commons after the government's withdrawal agreement was voted down. Credit: PA

Tuesday, April 2 Theresa May chairs the weekly meeting of the Cabinet in Downing Street, providing an opportunity for senior ministers to take stock of the latest developments. It could also be the first opportunity for Mrs May to bring back her deal for a fourth time if she thinks she has the numbers – and if Speaker John Bercow will let her. The speaker has ruled the Brexit deal can only be brought back to Commons, if there have been "substantial" changes. On Friday, the Government was able to bring the deal before the House of Commons, as they had separated the withdrawal agreement from the rest of the deal, so MPs did not vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.

Pro-Brexit supporters took to the streets in protest on Friday - the day the UK was meant to leave the EU. Credit: PA

Wednesday, April 3 Currently pencilled in for a third round of indicative votes in the Commons if Mrs May still has not got her deal through and there is no majority for any of the alternatives. Thursday, April 4 By-election in Labour-held Newport West. Wednesday, April 10 An emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels which will consider any request by Mrs May for a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal period – which will mean the UK participating in European elections.

EU leaders will hold an emergency Brexit summit on Wednesday. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA