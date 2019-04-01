‘Climate change and tech is key to boosting Scottish economy’

Tackling climate change and embracing digital technology are key to boosting Scotland’s productivity and economy, the new chief executive of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) has said.

Sara Thiam will move into the role from her current post as Scotland director of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

A member of the Scottish Government’s newly-formed Infrastructure Commission, Ms Thiam said focusing on people having the correct skills will also be key to ensuring Scotland’s economic future.