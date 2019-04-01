EasyJet warns of softer demand amid Brexit uncertainty

EasyJet has warned uncertainty over Brexit is holding back demand in the short term, as the airline said it would make a loss in the first half due to rising costs.

The company expects a pre-tax loss for the six months to March 31 of £275 million.

Revenue will rise by about 7.3% to £2.34 billion after capacity increased by 14.5%.

But total headline costs for the same period are to increase by 18.8%. This is a result of the enlarged capacity, as well as higher fuel unit costs and an increase in cost per seat.

Fuel will have an adverse effect of around £37 million, while foreign exchange will add a hit of around £8 million.