HMP Birmingham to be run by the state permanently

One of Britain's largest prisons will be brought under state management following a scathing assessment of its performance.

The government will now take charge of HMP Birmingham, axing a deal with G4S seven years ahead of schedule.

The prison has been run by HM Prison and Probation Service since August, a short extension of state management was granted until this summer.The unprecedented move was announced at the same time as Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke published a scathing assessment of the prison, which is one of the largest in the country.

On Monday, the Government announced HMPPS has decided, with the full agreement of G4S, to end the contract seven years early.

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: “I am confident that HMP Birmingham has made good progress since the ‘step-in’ but to build on this, the prison needs stability and continuity.

“That is why we have mutually agreed with G4S that the public sector is better placed to drive the long-term improvements required and the contract will end.

“Our priority remains the safety of prisoners and staff but this move to restore and consolidate order at one of our most challenging jails will ultimately make sure that we are better protecting the public.”