Huge rise in prison inmate social media accounts being closed down

The number of social media accounts shut down at the request of prison authorities has almost quadrupled in three years after hundreds of inmates used smuggled phones to post from behind bars. Jail security officials took action in relation to material on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. More than 1,700 accounts were removed from 2015 to 2018, statistics obtained by the Press Association show. It is thought the bulk of cases were triggered by prisoners using illicit mobiles to upload content themselves. Removals are also sought when video or images captured in jail, or messages sent from behind bars, are posted by people on the outside.

Credit: PA Graphics

The Prison Officers Association warned the “shocking” revelations risk undermining confidence in the criminal justice system, while the Prison Service said it works closely with social media companies to close accounts used by prisoners. Figures on social media accounts removed after being identified by HM Prison and Probation Service were released by the Ministry of Justice following a freedom of information request. The number of removals increased in each of the four years for which data was provided, with 153 in 2015, followed by 462 in 2016, 527 in 2017 and 594 last year. In total, 1,736 accounts were taken offline, with 1,121 – or nearly two-thirds – removed in 2017 and 2018. The FOI response said the figures include, but are not limited to, accounts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The MoJ declined to provide a detailed breakdown of the cases by jail or social media platform as it could prejudice the prevention or detection of crime and maintenance of security and order in prisons. Glyn Travis, of the Prison Officers Association, said: “The POA are not surprised by the shocking statistics which highlight the growing problems of prisoners using technology in prisons. “The use of social media sites on illegal phones by prisoners can only undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system. “These sites continue to be accessed and prisoners are taunting victims, intimidating witnesses and organising criminal activity from the safety of a prison cell.”

