Idris Elba backs mobile campaign to reduce the number of knives on UK streets

Idris Elba is lending his support to a mobile project that travels the length of the country collecting weapons in a bid to reduce the number of knives on the streets.

Last night the actor joined Faron Alex Paul on the streets of London as Paul collected dangerous blades, as part of Faz Amnesty.

The mobile project offers youngsters High Street vouchers in exchange for knives in a bid to reduce the number of weapons on the streets. Knives have since been collected from people across the UK. Once collected, the project hands them over to police.

"It’s all about trust. If a kid is scared of his neighbourhood he isn’t going to go to the police to hand a knife in," Elba said.

He has also urged the Government to look closer into what happens when children get expelled from school and spoke of a decline in the number of youth centres available to youngsters.

His comments come as the prime minister hosts a serious youth violence summit at Number 10, where Theresa May will also meet privately with the families of a number of victims of knife crime to listen to their first-hand experiences of the issue.