Most Scots support greater action on climate change – poll

The IPCC delivered last year’s landmark warning about the urgent need to change our economies and societies to avoid further damage.

The survey carried out for Stop Climate Chaos Scotland by YouGov comes as the world’s leading climate scientists – the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – gather in Edinburgh this week.

Greater action to tackle climate change is supported by 70% of people in Scotland, according to a new poll.

Gail Wilson, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland campaigns manager, said: “Climate change will do irreversible damage to our planet if we don’t do more to tackle it now.

“This new polling shows that people in Scotland recognise the seriousness of the situation and want more action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Last year, UN climate scientists published a landmark report which highlighted the alarming rate at which our climate is changing.

“That report underlined that if levels of emissions continue at current rates, the risks posed to people and the planet would be truly catastrophic.”

The newly released survey revealed 78% of respondents are either more concerned about climate change or are as concerned as they were 12 months ago.

It also shows a third are more worried about climate change now than they were one year ago.

The IPCC’s visit comes as MSPs prepare to debate the Scottish Government’s Climate Bill for the first time on Tuesday.