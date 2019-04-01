- ITV Report
MPs fail to agree on alternative Brexit option to Theresa May's plan to leave the EU
MPs have rejected all four Brexit alternatives tabled for the second round of the indicative vote process.
It comes as the Prime Minister is seeking to bring back her Brexit deal for a fourth time if she believes she has enough support for it.
Moments after the results were announced Conservative former minister Nick Boles quite after he told the Commons he can "no longer sit for this party".
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said hat the default legal position is that the UK will leave the EU in 11 days' time and that to secure an extension Britain must provide a "credible" plan.
Proposals for a "Norway-plus" plan for close UK engagement with the EU after Brexit were boosted by support from both Labour and the Scottish National Party.
MPs were also voting on:
- A plan from Europhile Tory grandee Kenneth Clarke for a customs union with the EU after Brexit;
- -A demand from Labour backbenchers Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson for a referendum on any Brexit deal passed by Parliament; and
- SNP MP Joanna Cherry's call for powers for MPs to vote to block a no-deal departure.
No proposal won a majority in last week's votes.