MPs reject all four alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit plan

MPs have rejected all four alternatives to Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal after Parliament took control of the Brexit process for the second time in the space of a week. A proposal from Europhile Tory grandee Kenneth Clarke for a customs union arrangement with the EU was rejected by only three votes, while a demand for a second referendum was defeated by 12 and a Norway-style deal put forward by Nick Boles by 21. Mr Boles immediately declared that he would no longer sit as a Conservative MP, blaming the party for refusing to compromise on a means of leaving the European Union.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay told MPs that the default outcome was now a no-deal Brexit on April 12, but said it was still possible to leave with a deal – and avoid holding European Parliament elections in May – if the Commons approves an agreement this week. Cabinet will meet on Tuesday for five hours to thrash out a way forward. Mr Barclay told MPs: “This House has continuously rejected leaving without a deal, just as it has rejected not leaving at all. “Therefore the only option is to find a way through which allows the UK to leave with a deal. The Government continues to believe that the best course to take is to do so as soon as possible.”

SNP MP Joanna Cherry’s proposal to give MPs the power to block a no-deal Brexit by voting to revoke Article 50 was rejected by a margin of 101 votes. After a debate disrupted by semi-naked climate change protesters in the public gallery, a highly unusual “indicative votes” procedure was used in an attempt to establish what outcome might have majority support among MPs.

It was the second time in a week that Parliament had taken over the Brexit process, after votes on eight alternative plans last week failed to produce a majority. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was “disappointing” that no Brexit solution had secured a majority, but the margin on the Clarke motion was “very narrow indeed” compared with three “overwhelming” defeats for the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Corbyn called for the same options to be put forward again on Wednesday in a bid to “succeed where the Prime Minister has failed in presenting a credible economic relationship with Europe for the future that prevents us crashing out with no deal”. MPs have control of proceedings in the Commons on Wednesday, but Speaker John Bercow said it was not yet clear what debates and votes will be staged. Conservative former minister Sir Oliver Letwin is expected to set out his proposals on Tuesday. The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said it would be an “outrage” if Mrs May’s deal was presented to MPs again, while Green MP Caroline Lucas said the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement was “dead”.

