National Living Wage increase for almost two million workers

Around 1.8 million workers will receive a pay rise on Monday when the National Living Wage increases by almost 5%. The hourly rate for adults goes up from £7.83 to £8.21, worth an extra £690 over a year in what the Government said was the biggest ever increase in the figure. The hourly rate for 21 to 24-year-olds goes up from £7.38 to £7.70, and from £5.90 to £6.15 for 18 to 20-year-olds. Workers in the retail and hospitality sectors will benefit the most, said the Government.

Credit: PA Graphics

Business minister Kelly Tolhurst said: “We are committed to making sure that UK workers get a fair day’s pay and the rise in the National Living and Minimum Wage, benefiting millions of people, delivers on this commitment. “Since the National Living Wage was announced in 2015, it has helped protect the lowest paid, increasing faster than inflation and average earnings. “Our minimum wage rates are among the highest in the world and, through our modern industrial strategy, we are determined to end low pay and workers get a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.” The increases came into effect on the 20th anniversary of the launch of the national minimum wage. A study by the TUC suggested that young workers are missing out because of the lower rates for their age group. The average 21 to 24-year-old minimum wage worker is earning £800 a year less than over-25s, the research indicated.

