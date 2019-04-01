New domestic abuse laws now criminalise coercive and controlling behaviour

“Groundbreaking” new domestic abuse laws have come into force in Scotland. Law enforcement officials say the new legislation makes it clear that coercive and controlling behaviour is a crime. The Scottish Parliament passed the Domestic Abuse Act in February last year, creating a specific offence of domestic abuse.

It covers not just physical abuse, but psychological and emotional treatment and coercive and controlling behaviour, where abusers isolate their victim from their friends and relatives or control their finances. It covers the full breadth of violent, threatening, intimidating and other controlling behaviour which can destroy a victim’s autonomy and further recognises the adverse impact domestic abuse can have on children. The Act also requires courts to consider imposing a non-harassment order on an offender convicted of a domestic abuse offence to protect their victim from further abuse. Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Domestic Abuse Act makes absolutely clear that coercive and controlling behaviour is domestic abuse and a crime. “I am proud Scotland is leading the way with this groundbreaking legislation, which uniquely recognises the effect of domestic abuse on child victims as well as adults.” A campaign to increase public understanding of domestic abuse and to encourage victims to seek help has been launched to coincide with the legislation coming into force on Monday April 1.

