New Type 2 diabetes diagnosis ‘every three minutes’

One person is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes every three minutes in England and Wales, new figures suggest. A total of 202,665 people received a diagnosis in the two countries in 2017, which is equivalent to 23 people every hour, according to Diabetes UK analysis. The figures demonstrate the “frightening speed” at which the number of people with the condition is rising – fuelled by the UK’s obesity crisis, the charity said. Of the new Type 2 diagnoses in 2017, 192,245 were in England and 10,420 were in Wales.

Type 2 diabetes is a largely preventable condition, which can lead to sight loss, stroke, kidney failure and loss of limbs. Being overweight or obese puts an individual at greater risk of developing the condition. The number of people living with all types of diabetes in the UK has reached 4.7 million, according to figures released by Diabetes UK in February. By 2030, this is predicted to rise to 5.5 million.

