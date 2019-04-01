Nick Boles quits Tory party because it is ‘incapable of compromise’

Conservative MP Nick Boles has quit the party after his efforts to find a solution to the Brexit deadlock were rejected by MPs. Mr Boles said he was resigning the Tory whip “with immediate effect” because the party “has shown itself to be incapable of compromise”. He said on Twitter that he would continue to sit in the House of Commons as an “Independent Progressive Conservative”.

Mr Boles, who served as a minister under former prime minister David Cameron, announced his decision in the Commons chamber after MPs failed to back any alternative options for Brexit in a second round of indicative votes on Monday. In an emotional address to MPs he said: “I have given everything to an attempt to find a compromise that can take this country out of the European Union while maintaining our economic strength and our political cohesion. “I accept I have failed. I have failed chiefly because my party refuses to compromise. “I regret therefore to announce I can no longer sit for this party.” His announcement was applauded by some MPs in the Commons chamber, while one could be heard saying: “Oh Nick, don’t go, come on.”

Mr Boles had twice tabled a proposal for a “Norway plus” plan for the UK’s future relationship with the EU. This was defeated by 94 votes in the first round of indicative votes by MPs last week, and by 21 votes on Monday. Mr Boles’ proposed scheme – known as Common Market 2.0 – would mean the UK joining the European Free Trade Association and European Economic Area. This would have allowed continued participation in the single market and a “comprehensive customs arrangement” with the EU after Brexit.

