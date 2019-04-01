- ITV Report
Tributes flood in for US rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles clothing shop
Tributes have poured in for the US rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in Los Angeles.
The Grammy Award-nominated musician was gunned down outside his clothes shop in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The 33-year-old rapper was shot along with two other people in the south of the city.
Shortly before his death, the musician tweeted out a cryptic message: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
Rihanna, Drake and Ice Cube have led tributes to the acclaimed rapper as they reeled from news of his death.
Expressing her disbelief on Twitter, Rihanna said: "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest in Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle."
Drake posted an image of Hussle on Instagram with the caption: "My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this... You were having the best run."
And fellow West Coast hip-hop star Ice Cube tweeted: "Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy @NipseyHussle."
Rapper ASAP Rocky tweeted: : "This man was on the right path and doing better in life."
The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, said Hussle's death was an "awful tragedy".
"LA is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence," he tweeted.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they were hunting for a black male suspect in connection with the shooting.
The force said it was called to the scene in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard at 3.30pm.