Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's relationship back on as she joins duke on first royal overseas trip in 25 years
The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of York is back on.
The pair have remained good friends since their divorce in 1996.
Last weekend, Fergie went on an official royal visit overseas with her former husband.
It’s the first time in 25 years that she’s been on an official royal visit with the Duke.
The Duchess posted online how she was enjoying what she called ‘family time.’
There’s been speculation for some time that the Queen’s son has rekindled his relationship with his former wife - and the family visit to Bahrain confirms those rumours.
The Duke of York was in the Middle East as an official guest of the Crown Prince of Bahrain - and the Duchess of York was invited as his partner.
Their daughter, Princess Beatrice, was also with them.
Fergie posted pictures on her official Instagram page with Beatrice and the jockey Frankie Dettori saying it was ‘such a joy to be invited to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix with the Duke of York and Beatrice.’
She used the hashtag #familytimes.
In another post, she wrote: ‘Having a wonderful time with the Duke of York and Beatrice’.
She again used the #familytime hashtag on that post underneath a picture with the former Formula One driver, Jean Alesi.
There has been a concerted PR campaign to rehabilitate the Duchess of York, both in the public’s eyes but also with the Royal Family.
It’s been part of the plan to bring Fergie back into the royal fold.
The Duchess attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding last May.
As she hadn’t been invited to William and Kate’s in 2011, that was seen as a nod of approval from the Queen and Prince Philip - with whom she previously had a rocky relationship.
The Duchess was back in Windsor in October for her the wedding of her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank.
There is also speculation that Beatrice could get married this year. Beatrice’s long-term boyfriend is the property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The Duchess of York has also been living at Prince Andrew’s official residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor and the Queen has invited Fergie to Balmoral for the last three summers.
In Bahrain, Andrew and Fergie stayed as guests of the Crown Prince of Bahrain at the upmarket Ritz Carlton hotel.
While the Palace would have paid for the Duke’s travel - he was there on a military engagement and hosted his start up business initiative Pitch at Palace - it’s understood Fergie paid for her own plane tickets.
There was no comment from Buckingham Palace.