Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's relationship back on as she joins duke on first royal overseas trip in 25 years

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could be back on, after they travelled together on an official royal visit. Credit: PA

The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of York is back on. The pair have remained good friends since their divorce in 1996. Last weekend, Fergie went on an official royal visit overseas with her former husband. It’s the first time in 25 years that she’s been on an official royal visit with the Duke.

Prince Andrew and Fergie married in 1986, in front of huge crowds. Credit: PA

The Duchess posted online how she was enjoying what she called ‘family time.’ There’s been speculation for some time that the Queen’s son has rekindled his relationship with his former wife - and the family visit to Bahrain confirms those rumours. The Duke of York was in the Middle East as an official guest of the Crown Prince of Bahrain - and the Duchess of York was invited as his partner. Their daughter, Princess Beatrice, was also with them. Fergie posted pictures on her official Instagram page with Beatrice and the jockey Frankie Dettori saying it was ‘such a joy to be invited to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix with the Duke of York and Beatrice.’ She used the hashtag #familytimes.

In another post, she wrote: ‘Having a wonderful time with the Duke of York and Beatrice’. She again used the #familytime hashtag on that post underneath a picture with the former Formula One driver, Jean Alesi. There has been a concerted PR campaign to rehabilitate the Duchess of York, both in the public’s eyes but also with the Royal Family. It’s been part of the plan to bring Fergie back into the royal fold.

The Duchess attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding last May. As she hadn’t been invited to William and Kate’s in 2011, that was seen as a nod of approval from the Queen and Prince Philip - with whom she previously had a rocky relationship. The Duchess was back in Windsor in October for her the wedding of her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. There is also speculation that Beatrice could get married this year. Beatrice’s long-term boyfriend is the property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Fergie attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding last May. Credit: AP

Fergie sitting alongside daughter Princess Beatrice and ex-husband Prince Andrew at the wedding. Credit: PA