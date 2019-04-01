Regional disparity in number of drivers caught speeding

The number of drivers caught speeding is more than 160 times higher in some parts of England and Wales than others, a study has found. Research commissioned by the RAC Foundation revealed the police force to detect the most speeding offences in 2017/18 was Avon and Somerset – with nearly 200,000. Neighbouring Wiltshire recorded the fewest at just 1,191.

Credit: PA Graphics

Other forces in the top five for catching drivers breaking the speed limit are West Yorkshire, Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley and Greater Manchester. The ranking was based on analysis of Home Office data by Dr Adam Snow, a lecturer in criminal law at Liverpool John Moores University. He found that 2,292,536 speeding offences were detected across England and Wales in 2017/18, up 4% compared with the previous 12 months. This means an average of four drivers were caught every minute. In 44% of cases, the offender was sent on a speed awareness course, while 34% attracted fixed penalty notices. Some 11% of offences were cancelled and 10% resulted in court action.

