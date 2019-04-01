Rise of vaping ‘does not lead to more teenagers smoking cigarettes’

The growth in the use of e-cigarettes has not led to a boom in teenagers taking up tobacco smoking, research suggests. A new study found there was scant evidence that e-cigarettes had led to young people thinking regular smoking was cool. The study, published in the journal Tobacco Control, examined data from 248,324 teenagers aged 13 to 15 from England, Wales and Scotland who took part in national surveys from 1998 to 2015. Experts, led by a team at Cardiff University, said the studies happened at the same time as the “unregulated growth of e-cigarette use” between 2011 and 2015. The results showed a drop in the proportion saying they had ever smoked regular cigarettes and a decline in those regularly smoking. This was alongside fewer young people smoking cannabis or drinking alcohol, the study found.

In February, a report found that the number of children and young people who are trying vaping is on the rise Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The authors concluded: “These analyses provide little evidence that re-normalisation of youth smoking was occurring during a period of rapid growth and limited regulation of e-cigarettes from 2011 to 2015.” Overall, the percentage of young people who said trying a cigarette was “OK” fell from 70% in 1999 to 27% in 2015, with the rate dropping faster from 2011 onwards. The percentage who had ever smoked fell from 60% to 19% between 1998 and 2015, while the proportion of regular smokers fell from 19% to 5%. Dr Graham Moore, from the Centre for the Development and Evaluation of Complex Interventions for Public Health Improvement, said: “These findings suggest that fears over a resurgence in youth tobacco smoking because of the rise in e-cigarette use are largely unfounded to date. “Negative attitudes towards smoking among young people continued to increase during a period where we saw a rapid rise in the use of e-cigarettes. “The nature of e-cigarettes, and the landscape in which they are sold and used continue to change rapidly, and we need to continue to keep a close eye on how they affect young people. “However, this study demonstrates the success of public health efforts in reducing smoking among young people in the last 20 years and provides no evidence that e-cigarettes are reversing this.” In February, a report found that the number of children and young people who are trying vaping is on the rise. While overall use of e-cigarettes among young people remains low, the number who have ever tried it has almost doubled in four years. This report was led by researchers at King’s College London and commissioned by Public Health England (PHE). It looked at surveys relating to e-cigarette use among young people, the most recent of which was the Action on Smoking and Health YouGov survey of more than 2,000 children aged 11 to 18 in 2018.

