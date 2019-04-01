Scottish Parliament looking for people born on day it was established

The Scottish Parliament is looking for Scots born on the day it was established as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

A search has been launched for young people born on July 1, 1999, to come forward to take part in events planned at Holyrood on Saturday June 29.

On the day Parliament assumed its legal powers, 163 children were born in Scotland – each were presented with a commemorative medal from then first minister Donald Dewar.

A photograph has been released of the children born that day from the Parliament’s 10th anniversary celebrations in the hope they will come forward.

Officials managed to locate 145 children with 142 of them travelling from across Scotland, the UK, Canada, the USA and the Faroe Islands to attend a celebration on July 1, 2009.