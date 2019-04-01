Teachers and nurses ‘could face rap’ over youth violence failures

Teachers, nurses and police officers could be held accountable for failing to “spot warning signs” of violent crime among young people, under Government plans announced on Monday. Home Secretary Sajid Javid floated the idea of a so-called “public health duty” in an effort to ensure “every part of the system works together to support young people”. The Government said it is intended to help spot the warning signs that a young person could be in danger, “such as presenting in A&E with a suspicious injury, to worrying behaviour at school or issues at home”. A consultation will assess the extent to which those on the front line will be held to account for failing to prevent a young person getting involved in violence, a Home Office spokesman said.

It comes a day after Mr Javid granted police new powers to increase stop and search activity following a spate of bloodshed across London and the rest of England since the start of 2019. Mr Javid said: “Violent crime is like a disease rotting our society and it’s essential that all public bodies work together to treat the root causes. “The public health, multi-agency approach has a proven track record and I’m confident that making it a legal duty will help stop this senseless violence and create long-term change. “I’m committed to ending this scourge and will use all the tools at my disposal to do so.”

Sajid Javid granted police new powers to increase stop and search activity Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

More than 100 experts will meet this week to explore the scope and impact of new ideas while kick-starting a further programme of action. They include Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Patrick Green from the Ben Kinsella Trust, and Baroness Newlove, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, whose husband Garry was beaten to death by a gang vandalising his car in 2007. Theresa May, who will host a serious youth violence summit in Downing Street on Monday, will also meet privately with the families of a number of victims of knife crime to listen to their first-hand experiences of this issue. The Prime Minister said: “To bring about lasting change and protect young people from the tragic violence we have seen on our streets, we need to work across society to intervene early and stop them from being drawn into crime. “Strong law enforcement plays an important role, and the police will continue to have our support on the front line, but we all need to look at what we can do in our communities, and in every part of the system, to safeguard young people. “That is why our plans to introduce a whole community – or ‘public health’ – approach are designed to identify more young people at risk. “And this week’s summit in Downing Street is focused on ensuring everyone coming into contact with young people – from the police, health, education, local authorities and voluntary sector – work better together to make targeted interventions and steer them away from violence.”

