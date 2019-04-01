'They waited to see what would happen to me': Man who did world's first bungee jump recalls the moment he made history

The man who invented bungee jumping 40 years ago has spoken of how he was arrested moments after he leapt off the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

David Kirke made the leap on April 1, 1979, and told ITV News his three friends, members of Oxford University's Dangerous Sports Club, waited to see if he would bounce back up before they too jumped.

Knowing his stunt would draw attention, Mr Kirke said he wore a scarf around his face because he didn't want his mother to recognise him in the papers, the next morning.

Recalling his friends' reaction, he told ITV News: "They waited to see what would happen to me.

"I never realised this.

"When I started bouncing up again, they all jumped."