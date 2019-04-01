Two British men convicted of planning to join IS

The pair are due to be sentenced at the end of April. Credit: West Midlands Police

Two friends who attempted to travel to Syria have been found guilty of preparing for terrorist acts in support of the so-called Islamic State. Safwaan Mansur, from Birmingham, and Hanzalah Patel, from Leicester, travelled to Turkey in 2016 and 2017 after checking out an area near the Syrian border on TripAdvisor, a two-week trial was told. Jurors heard the 22-year-olds, who spent nine days in jail in Turkey in 2017 after being arrested at an Istanbul hotel, bought camping equipment, outdoor survival clothing and airline tickets before travelling initially to Germany. They claimed the equipment was for friends keen on outdoor sports at a German mosque where they were to lead prayers. They pair were arrested at Heathrow Airport after suspicions over their trip were raised by their families to authorities.

The pair are believed to have travelled to Turkey's Hatay province as part of their recce trips. Credit: AP

During subsequent questioning by police, the court heard Mansur, of Hampton Road in Aston, said he had gone to Turkey’s Hatay province – described in court as a “transit area” for Syria – in 2016 to “have a look” like “lots of other tourists”. Claiming items including water purifiers and solar chargers were found in the men’s luggage, Mr Davis told the court Mr Patel of Frederick Road in Leicester: "maintained a no comment stance.” Questioning why the former school friends had misled their families and travelled via another country to Turkey, Mr Davis told the jury: “You might want to ask yourselves whether this was an innocent camping holiday or, as the prosecution allege, the two of them engaging in conduct with a view to crossing into Syria with the intention of joining Islamic State.”

The pair claimed their were visiting Germany whilst they were actually on the Turkish Syrian border. Credit: AP