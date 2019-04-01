Vietnam woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in Kim killing

A Vietnamese woman who is the only suspect in custody for the killing of the North Korean leader’s brother has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a Malaysian court.

had faced a murder charge, which carried the death penalty if she was convicted, in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, who died after being accosted by two women in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal.

Huong nodded as a translator read the new charge to her: voluntarily causing injury with a dangerous weapon, VX nerve agent.

High Court judge Azmi Ariffin sentenced Huong to three years and four months from the day she was arrested on February 15 2017.

Huong’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said his client is expected to be freed by the first week of May, after a one-third reduction in her sentence for good behaviour.

“I am happy,” Huong told reporters as she left the courtroom, adding she thought it was a fair outcome.

While handing out a jail term short of the maximum 10 years the new charge carried, the judge told Huong she was “very, very lucky” and he wished her “all the best”.

Vietnamese officials in the courtroom cheered when the decision was announced.

Huong is the only suspect in custody after the Malaysian attorney general’s decision to drop the murder case against Indonesian Siti Aisyah on March 11 following high-level lobbying from Jakarta.

Huong sought to be acquitted after Ms Aisyah was freed, but prosecutors rejected her request.