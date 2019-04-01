What is Common Market 2.0 and what could it mean for Brexit?

MPs are set to vote on a series of options to choose a way forward for the UK's departure from the European Union.

Monday evening's indicative votes will give MPs the opportunity to say what they think the Government should do next with Brexit, however, the Prime Minister has previously said she does not have to follow the outcome of any of the votes.

A series of indicative votes were held last week, but they came to no conclusion, with MPs voting down every option put before them.

For Monday's votes, Labour and the SNP have said they will whip MPs to vote for Common Market 2.0.

Whilst many MPs could rebel against the plan, it could also get a deal across the line.

But what is Common Market 2.0 and what could it mean for the UK's future with the European Union after Brexit?