What the papers say – April 1

Brexit, knife crime and diabetes make headlines on Monday. Theresa May has been warned that backing a “soft” Brexit involving a customs union with the EU will split the Conservative Party, The Times reports.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said the Prime Minister will have to accept the possibility of a customs union if Parliament votes in favour of the measure this week, The Guardian reports.

There has also been a breakdown in trust between her senior advisers and Cabinet ministers, according to the Financial Times.

Speculation is mounting that Mrs May will call a snap election if a fourth attempt to pass her Brexit deal fails, The Independent reports.

The i says Mrs May has been left with nowhere to turn and potential leadership contenders are starting to manoeuvre.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has intervened amid speculation over who might succeed Mrs May as Prime Minister, telling the Daily Telegraph they should be a senior Tory Eurosceptic.

Jeremy Corbyn has told the Daily Mirror Labour are ready for a general election “whenever it comes”.

The Daily Mail leads with knife crime as the PM and Home Secretary Sajid Javid unveil new plans to tackle the problem.

The Metro leads with four seemingly linked random stabbings in north London over the weekend.

The Daily Express leads with new figures that suggest one person is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes every three minutes in England and Wales.

And The Sun leads with a celebrity romance.