Will Labour MPs give more support to cancelling Brexit? Asks Robert Peston.

Labour has not tabled a motion for today’s indicative votes on a way through the Brexit mess - which feels like an important moment, perhaps because it has recognised that its proprietary version of Brexit is dead and its role instead is to work with all MPs to identify a deliverable alternative (which could be no Brexit at all) to the prime minister’s thrice rejected plan. Presumably the thrust of Labour’s effort in the hours ahead will be to secure support for the Kyle/Wilson call for a “confirmatory” referendum (a referendum on any Brexit deal approved by parliament). But even so, the prospect of a majority of MPs backing a people’s vote today is slim.

Prime Minister Theresa May arrives with her husband Philip to attend a church service near her Maidenhead constituency. Credit: PA

So the big question is whether Labour will whip or compel its MPs to vote again for Ken Clarke’s motion that would mandate the government to keep the UK in the customs union. Even though Clarke’s proposal is broadly consistent with Labour policy, Jeremy Corbyn will be aware of what I argued yesterday, that if Clarke emerges as the winner, that would provide the best backdrop for the prime minister to have one last shot at having her own deal approved, tomorrow (for more on her plans, see here.) Another gripping question is how Labour will whip and vote on the motion laid by Joanna Cherry of the SNP. That motion has been reworked since last week after discussions with Labour to make it more palatable to the official opposition. It no longer simply turns the default of a no-deal Brexit in the absence of a ratified Brexit deal into revocation of the decision to leave the EU. Instead it would mandate the government first to seek a Brexit delay and would only move to revocation if the EU refused a postponement.

The SNP's Joanna Cherry.