Adam Johnson ‘deeply regrets’ actions after conviction for child sex offences

Adam Johnson says he's sorry for those affected 'directly and indirectly' by his actions. Credit: PA

Disgraced former footballer Adam Johnson has said he “deeply” regrets his actions after his conviction for child sex offences. Johnson, who had played 12 times for England, said on Tuesday that he wanted to move on with his life after engaging in sexual activity with a besotted 15-year-old fan. The 31-year-old said: “I am very sorry for the effect my conduct had on those directly and indirectly involved. It should never have happened and I deeply regret what I did." He was released from prison on March 22 after serving half of his six-year prison sentence.

Adam Johnson's police custody photograph. Credit: Durham Police/PA

He admitted two charges relating to kissing the girl and meeting her with intent after grooming her. And he was convicted by a jury of a further offence of sexual activity with a child when they met in his Range Rover in 2015, a conviction which he unsuccessfully attempted to overturn. In a statement to the Press Association on Tuesday, Johnson said he “would like to take this opportunity to publicly express my remorse for my actions” which “led to my conviction and imprisonment”. He went on: “I now want to concentrate on the future and want to demonstrate through my actions that I am committed to repaying them for their support.”

VIDEO: Could Adam Johnson play football professionally again in this country?

Asked whether the future for Johnson meant a return to football, his father Dave Johnson said “no comment”. There has been debate over whether the former Sunderland and Manchester City winger should be allowed to return to his lucrative career, with convictions charity Unlock saying he should not be “punished forever”. But it is expected that his route back to English football would be very hard, while his conviction will make it challenging to play abroad.

Adam Johnson used to play for Sunderland AFC and Manchester City. Credit: PA