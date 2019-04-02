Alesha MacPhail killer's doctor says children should be screened for psychopathic behaviour

A doctor who assessed Alesha MacPhail's killer has called for young children to be screened for psychopathic behaviour in the wake of her murder. Aaron Campbell, 16, was sentenced last month to a minimum of 27 years in prison after snatching Alesha from her bed and murdering the six-year-old in July last year. Dr John Marshall, head of forensic clinical psychology services at The State Hospital’s board for Scotland, said certain behavioural traits can be found in children as young as five. These can include not responding to parents or boundaries, poor or sadistic treatment of other children or animals, showing independence and not being expressive or showing emotion.

'You don't become a psychopath on your 16th birthday'

Aaron Campbell abducted, raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha. Credit: Police Scotland/PA

Dr Marshall was one of the psychologists who assessed Aaron Campbell. The teenager took Alesha from her bed as she slept at her grandparents’ home on the Isle of Bute and finally admitted his crime in a psychological report prepared ahead of his sentencing in March. Writing in The Scotsman, Dr Marshall said: “You don’t become a psychopath on your 16th birthday. "Psychopathic traits start in very early childhood, have predictable pathways and yet we do not assess children for this neurodevelopmental problem. “At the age of 16, such traits are already entrenched and chronic so it is time for policy to catch up with research, given the enormous social costs of psychopathy. “We have to deal with psychopathy trajectories in childhood head-on now to divert budding psychopaths and make sure what happened to poor Alesha never happens again.”

Alesha MacPhail was murdered last July. Credit: PA

A 'major public health issue'