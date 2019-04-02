Prince Harry's 'biggest fan' Daphne Dunne dies at age of 99

Prince Harry's "biggest fan", Australian war widow Daphne Dunne, has died just days after her 99th birthday. Ms Dunne had been in hospital for two months with pneumonia and her daughter, Michelle Haywood, confirmed her mother had passed away at the Sydney Adventist Hospital on Monday. The war widow had received a letter from Prince Harry and Meghan last week congratulating her on turning 99. Prince Harry had met Ms Dunne on a number of occasions when he visited Australia.

Meghan met Ms Dunne for the first time outside Sydney Opera House last year. Credit: Credit: PA

Ms Dunne congratulated Meghan and Harry on their baby news during their overseas tour. Credit: Credit: PA

Most recently during the couple's first overseas tour in October last year when the Duke of Sussex introduced the royal fan to his wife. In the heart-warming moment outside Sydney's Opera House, Prince Harry embraced the 99-year-old after spotting her in the crowd. He told her: "I was looking for you earlier and hoped you’d be here. It’s so good to see you again.” The prince went to find his wife so the pair could meet and Ms Dunne congratulated the couple on their baby news, telling Meghan it was "just what Harry needs."

Prince Harry met the war widow in 2017 during a rainy Invictus Games launch event. Credit: Credit: PA

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Dunne said: “It was lovely to meet the duchess, Meghan. "Harry is a wonderful man and I’m so happy he had found happiness. "They both deserve the absolute world together.” The meeting was the third time Ms Dunne had met the Duke, after the pair last met in 2017 on a rainy Invictus Games launch event. Prince Harry left the elderly fan a little flushed when he gave her a peck on the cheek.

Prince Harry met Ms Dunne for the first time in 2015. Credit: Credit: AP

The 34-year-old first met the war widow in 2015 at the Sydney Opera House after he completed a deployment with the Australian Defence Force in 2015. The duke spotted a Victoria Cross Ms Dunne was wearing when they first met. Her first husband, Lieutenant Albert Chowne, was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously. He died aged 25 during an attack on a Japanese machine gun post in Papua New Guinea.