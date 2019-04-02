Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Prince Harry's 'biggest fan' Daphne Dunne dies at age of 99

Prince Harry's "biggest fan", Australian war widow Daphne Dunne, has died just days after her 99th birthday.

Ms Dunne had been in hospital for two months with pneumonia and her daughter, Michelle Haywood, confirmed her mother had passed away at the Sydney Adventist Hospital on Monday.

The war widow had received a letter from Prince Harry and Meghan last week congratulating her on turning 99.

Prince Harry had met Ms Dunne on a number of occasions when he visited Australia.

Meghan met Ms Dunne for the first time outside Sydney Opera House last year. Credit: Credit: PA
Ms Dunne congratulated Meghan and Harry on their baby news during their overseas tour. Credit: Credit: PA

Most recently during the couple's first overseas tour in October last year when the Duke of Sussex introduced the royal fan to his wife.

In the heart-warming moment outside Sydney's Opera House, Prince Harry embraced the 99-year-old after spotting her in the crowd.

He told her: "I was looking for you earlier and hoped you’d be here. It’s so good to see you again.”

The prince went to find his wife so the pair could meet and Ms Dunne congratulated the couple on their baby news, telling Meghan it was "just what Harry needs."

Prince Harry met the war widow in 2017 during a rainy Invictus Games launch event. Credit: Credit: PA

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Dunne said: “It was lovely to meet the duchess, Meghan.

"Harry is a wonderful man and I’m so happy he had found happiness. "They both deserve the absolute world together.”

The meeting was the third time Ms Dunne had met the Duke, after the pair last met in 2017 on a rainy Invictus Games launch event.

Prince Harry left the elderly fan a little flushed when he gave her a peck on the cheek.

Prince Harry met Ms Dunne for the first time in 2015. Credit: Credit: AP

The 34-year-old first met the war widow in 2015 at the Sydney Opera House after he completed a deployment with the Australian Defence Force in 2015.

The duke spotted a Victoria Cross Ms Dunne was wearing when they first met.

Her first husband, Lieutenant Albert Chowne, was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously.

He died aged 25 during an attack on a Japanese machine gun post in Papua New Guinea.

View this post on Instagram

It is with the saddest of hearts that I would like to share the news that our most beloved mum and nanna, Daphne Dunne, passed away peacefully yesterday morning. She was a truly special lady who will be greatly missed by so many. The simple act of stoping Daphne in the street and holding her hand meant more to Daphne than anyone could ever imagine. We, her family, would like to thank everyone for the love and support they showed Daphne. She spent a large part of her life representing the women of the Australian Army and her two husbands Lt. Albert Crowne VC MM and John Patrick Dunne, ensuring that their service to Australia was never forgotten. It is fitting that Daphne passed away on the first of April as it is a month of renewal, remembrance and reunification with her loved ones that passed before her. We love you mum/nanna/Daphne, always and forever.

A post shared by Daphne Dunne (@daphne_dunne) on


Ms Dunne spent her 99th birthday with her daughter, grandchildren and nieces.

The news of her death was announced in a post on her Instagram account in which her family said "she was a truly special lady who will be greatly missed by so many."