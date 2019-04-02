Facebook boss admits more can be done to protect children from social media harm

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that there is a lot more the social network can do to regulate social media content that is harmful to children. Mr Zuckerberg denied that his recent call for governments to take a more active role in regulating the internet was an effort by the company to absolve itself of responsibility. The firm’s founder and chief executive was in Dublin on Tuesday to visit the technology giant’s offices. Facebook’s European headquarters is in the Irish capital.

“Either way we’re going to have responsivity for making sure that we can police harmful content and gets it off our services,” Mr Zuckerberg told RTE News. “I think these days a lot of people don’t want tech companies or any private companies to be making so many decisions about what speech is acceptable and what this harmful content that needs to be gets taken down. “So I think there is a role for a broader public debate here and I think some of these things would benefit from a more democratic process and a more active government role.” The Facebook boss said he could not guarantee that the social media giant would be able to stop its platforms being used by malicious actors trying to influence the outcome of the European Elections. “We’ve certainly made a lot of progress in building defences to protect the integrity of elections,” he said. “But no, I don’t think anyone can guarantee in a world where you have nation states [that] are trying to interfere in elections there is no single thing that we can do, and say okay, we have now solved the issue. “This is an ongoing arms race.”

