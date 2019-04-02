Autonomous cars out for testing on London streets with view to launch trials in 2020

Self-driving cars have hit the roads in south London as part of supervised tests - with a view to rolling them out for passengers next year.

Autonomous technology firm FiveAI, which has plans to launch a car-sharing service in London, has started testing five cars in Bromley and Croydon.

The company hopes to begin passenger trials in 2020.

The five vehicles will operate all day and every day, with trained safety drivers in the vehicles at all times to take control if needed.

FiveAI first began collecting data by manually driving their sensor-enabled cars on London streets last year to help build the software required to run the tests.